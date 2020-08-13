Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
What needs to be done to fix officiating in the NHL?

It's a tale as old as time: officiating is a problem in the NHL. But is there an easy fix, or does something systematically need to change? Steven Ellis and Ken Campbell offer some thoughts.

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind Amour|Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

https://youtu.be/rc1QQs6u2qU

