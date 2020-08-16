Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
One-On-One

Catching up with top 2023 NHL draft prospects Riley Heidt and Brayden Yager

The recent WHL draft was loaded with top stars and Riley Heidt and Brayden Yager were two of the best. Ryan Kennedy chatted with the 2023 NHL draft prospects about summer training, their upcoming season together and playing alongside other elite talent.

Riley Heidt and Brayden Yager|Steven Ellis/The Hockey News

https://youtu.be/iSb5XXSLrX0

