One-On-One

Future Watch: Connor Bedard on summer training, WHL expectations

Regina Pats phenom and top 2023 NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard joined Ryan Kennedy to talk about his off-season training program, what he's looking forward to as the first WHLer to be granted exceptional status and who he thinks will win the Stanley Cup.

Connor Bedard|Garrett James/CSSHL Media

https://youtu.be/nT_yYtFxpNQ

