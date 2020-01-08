Peer-To-Peer Conversations: Brian Killingsworth

Vol. 72 Issue 25

World Junior Championship Preview

Our XL-sized 100-page World Junior Championship Preview features in-depth breakdowns of Team Canada and the United States, plus features on Joe Veleno and Cole Caufield and one prospect to watch for the Swedes, Finns, Russians and Czechs. Also: Buffalo's new coach and Jack Eichel; Dougie Hamilton; a history of hockey video games and much more.