Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE + GIFTS

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Peer-To-Peer

Peer-To-Peer Conversation: Kerry Bubolz (Part Two)

In a follow-up to a previous Peer-To-Peer Discussion, Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz chatted with Graeme Roustan, owner of The Hockey News, about building the Golden Knights' game-day experience and the team's investments in grassroots hockey.

Kerry Bubolz|Rob Depew/Digital Edge Media Group/DigitalEdge.tv

In a follow-up to a previous Peer-To-Peer discussion, Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz chatted with Graeme Roustan, owner of The Hockey News, about building the Golden Knights’ game-day experience and the team’s investments in grassroots hockey.

https://youtu.be/2kZNsUTA4Wk

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions