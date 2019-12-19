In a follow-up to a previous Peer-To-Peer discussion, Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz chatted with Graeme Roustan, owner of The Hockey News, about building the Golden Knights’ game-day experience and the team’s investments in grassroots hockey.
Peer-To-Peer Conversation: Kerry Bubolz (Part Two)
In a follow-up to a previous Peer-To-Peer Discussion, Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz chatted with Graeme Roustan, owner of The Hockey News, about building the Golden Knights' game-day experience and the team's investments in grassroots hockey.Kerry Bubolz|Rob Depew/Digital Edge Media Group/DigitalEdge.tv