Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE + GIFTS

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast Video

Arthur Kaliyev’s development a bright spot for the Los Angeles Kings

Very few major junior players can score like Arthur Kaliyev, but there's a bit of molding that needs to be done to ensure he remains a top-level prospect. Still, Ryan Kennedy believes there's a reason for Los Angeles Kings fans to be excited.

Arthur Kaliyev|Adam Pantozzi/NHLI via Getty Images

Very few major junior players can score like Arthur Kaliyev, but there’s a bit of molding that needs to be done to ensure he remains a top-level prospect. Still, Ryan Kennedy believes there’s a reason for Los Angeles Kings fans to be excited.

https://youtu.be/2YVEFTQ9kBQ

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions