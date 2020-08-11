Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast Video

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Preview: Momentum vs. regular season results, who has the edge?

One of the tightest matches of the opening round, can the Dallas Stars fight back from a lackluster round-robin and show their strength again, or will the Calgary Flames ride the momentum train to victory?

Mark Stone, Jamie Benn and Cam Talbot|Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the tightest matches of the opening round, can the Dallas Stars fight back from a lackluster round-robin and show their strength again, or will the Calgary Flames ride the momentum train to victory?

https://youtu.be/trcXwgqJ3sg

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions