One of the tightest matches of the opening round, can the Dallas Stars fight back from a lackluster round-robin and show their strength again, or will the Calgary Flames ride the momentum train to victory?
Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Preview: Momentum vs. regular season results, who has the edge?
