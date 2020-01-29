Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE + GIFTS

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast Video

Canucks prospect Tyler Madden has all the tools to become a fixture in Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks have a crowded pipeline, but Tyler Madden brings enough to the table that the team can plug him in anywhere and find success. That's exciting news for a team on the upswing.

Tyler Madden|Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks have a crowded pipeline, but Tyler Madden brings enough to the table that the team can plug him in anywhere and find success. That’s good news for a team on the upswing.

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions