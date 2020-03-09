Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Could Bowen Byram realistically make the Colorado Avalanche next season?

Bowen Byram has had a strong junior career with the Vancouver Giants and doesn't have much left to prove in the WHL. As Ryan Kennedy points out, though, the path to the Avs' blueline is a crowded one.

Bowen Byram |Ethan Miller/Getty Images

https://youtu.be/-z7QDn5mubU

