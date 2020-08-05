Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast Video

Despite being swept, the NY Rangers have a lot to look forward to

The New York Rangers were the first playoff causality of 2020 after getting swept in three games by Carolina. But success is on the horizon, and there are many reasons to be pumped if you're a fan of the Blueshirts.

Mika Zibanejad|Andre Ringuette via USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers were the first playoff causality of 2020 after getting swept in three games by Carolina. But success is on the horizon, and there are many reasons to be pumped if you’re a fan of the Blueshirts.

https://youtu.be/PPkMVzoXYm8

Steven Ellis

About the Author

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis is the Special Projects Manager for The Hockey News. He spends his free time listening to music you wouldn't like and watches obnoxiously-long motor races.

more from this author

Reader Interactions