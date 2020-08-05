The New York Rangers were the first playoff causality of 2020 after getting swept in three games by Carolina. But success is on the horizon, and there are many reasons to be pumped if you’re a fan of the Blueshirts.
Despite being swept, the NY Rangers have a lot to look forward to
