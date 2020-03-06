Vasili Podkolzin’s season was all over the place, but there’s still a lot to like about the Russian scoring winger. In fact, Ryan Kennedy still thinks Podkolzin has what it takes to be a valuable contributor at the NHL level.
Despite rollercoaster season, Vasili Podkolzin has first-line potential for the Canucks
