Despite rollercoaster season, Vasili Podkolzin has first-line potential for the Canucks

Vasili Podkolzin's season was all over the place, but there's still a lot to like about the Russian scoring winger. In fact, Ryan Kennedy still thinks Podkolzin has what it takes to be a valuable contributor at the NHL level.

Vasily Podkolzin and Sergei Shmelyov|Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS via Getty Images

https://youtu.be/ccfO4k4wLQQ

