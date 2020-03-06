Despite rollercoaster season, Vasili Podkolzin has first-line potential for the Canucks

Vol. 73 Issue 01

Money & Power 2020

The Hockey News second annual Money & Power special edition is packed with features exploring the financial side of the sport. Inside, you’ll find our annual Top 100 People of Power and Influence, NHL team reports including profiles of every team’s owner and top business and hockey rep and stories on the business of outdoor games, how Seattle is building its team, how the NHL is "going green" and much more.