TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast Video

Do the Buffalo Sabres have the goaltending to make a playoff push?

Still a handful of points out of a wild-card spot, the Buffalo Sabres find themselves in a battle to make the post-season for the first time since 2011. We know Jack Eichel has been fantastic, but can the Sabres get adequate goaltending down the stretch?

Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton|Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

https://youtu.be/tU5KQtqeteo

