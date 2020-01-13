Petr Mrazek’s play throughout the 2019 playoffs helped Carolina reach the Eastern Conference final, but if the Hurricanes are going to compete for a Stanley Cup, is he the right man to lead the charge?
Does Petr Mrazek have what it takes to lead the Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup?
Petr Mrazek's play throughout the 2019 playoffs helped Carolina reach the Eastern Conference final, but if the Hurricanes are going to compete for a Stanley Cup, is he the right man to lead the charge?Petr Mrazek|Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire