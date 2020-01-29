Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
How will the Washington Capitals handle Braden Holtby’s future?

A pending UFA, Braden Holtby has had a tough season in Washington and has been outplayed by rookie Ilya Samsonov. Do the Capitals trade Holtby before the deadline or keep him as playoff insurance and risk losing him for nothing?

Braden Holtby

https://youtu.be/Kc87zkge-Ig

