Hurricanes prospect Jake Bean could be a target worth pursuing for Seattle

Jake Bean has been electric in the AHL this season, but he hasn't found his way into full-time NHL duty. With Seattle set to join the league in 2021-22, the newest expansion team could be a perfect landing spot for Bean.

Jake Bean

https://youtu.be/QGVbaLml61I

