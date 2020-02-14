Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Is it time for the NHL to invest in a unified women’s hockey league?

The Canada-USA Rivalry Series drew 13,000-plus fans in Anaheim last week, setting a record for American soil. The NWHL sold out its All-Star Game. Is it a sign it's time for the NHL to invest in a unified women's pro league?

USA women's hockey team|Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

