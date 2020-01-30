Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Is Predators center Ryan Johansen a realistic trade target at the deadline?

Despite his place as the team's top-line center, Ryan Johansen has struggled to live up to his $8-million cap hit in Nashville. Is it time for the Predators to move on, and what would he fetch in a trade if a suitor is found?

Ryan Johansen and Mark Scheifele|John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The Hockey News

The Hockey News

