With new media policies and the possibility of playing games in front of no spectators, is the NHL doing enough to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak?

The COVID-19 virus has wiped out the Women’s World Championship and the Under-18 Worlds are now at risk. The NHL has changed its media policies and the San Jose Sharks have played two games despite recommendations from health officials to cancel. Now there is talk of games being played in empty arenas. Is this the responsible thing to do or an overreaction?