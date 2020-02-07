Two seasons removed from his first stint in the NHL, Florida Panthers prospect Owen Tippett has unloaded dangerously on the AHL this season. It won’t be long until he cracks the NHL full-time.
It’s only a matter of time until Owen Tippett is ready for the NHL
