Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE + GIFTS

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast Video

It’s only a matter of time until Owen Tippett is ready for the NHL

Two seasons removed from his first stint in the NHL, Florida Panthers prospect Owen Tippett has unloaded dangerously on the AHL this season. It won't be long until he cracks the NHL full-time.

Owen Tippett|Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Two seasons removed from his first stint in the NHL, Florida Panthers prospect Owen Tippett has unloaded dangerously on the AHL this season. It won’t be long until he cracks the NHL full-time.

https://youtu.be/6Sn5YeiOD2A

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions