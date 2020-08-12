The Philadelphia Flyers were one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season and the Montreal Canadiens are coming off of an incredible upset. Will this series be decided by goaltending?
Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers preview: Battle of the goalie juggernauts
Carey Price and James van Riemsdyk|Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports