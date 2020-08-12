Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers preview: Battle of the goalie juggernauts

The Philadelphia Flyers were one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season and the Montreal Canadiens are coming off of an incredible upset. Will this series be decided by goaltending?

Carey Price and James van Riemsdyk|Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

https://youtu.be/ch7BeGayRQ4

