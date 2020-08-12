The Washington Capitals were among the best NHL clubs this season but didn’t show well in the round-robin. Can the New York Islanders capitalize quickly and take away their steam?
New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals Preview: Headed for the distance?
The Washington Capitals were among the best NHL clubs this season but didn't show well in the round-robin. Can the New York Islanders capitalize quickly and take away their steam?Johnny Boychuk and Carl Hagelin|Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports