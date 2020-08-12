Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast Video

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals Preview: Headed for the distance?

The Washington Capitals were among the best NHL clubs this season but didn't show well in the round-robin. Can the New York Islanders capitalize quickly and take away their steam?

Johnny Boychuk and Carl Hagelin|Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals were among the best NHL clubs this season but didn’t show well in the round-robin. Can the New York Islanders capitalize quickly and take away their steam?

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions