TheHockeyNews

Not all WJC stars pan out. Here are a few notable tournament standouts who failed to pan out

The World Junior Championship can make stars out of teenagers, but not all of them can translate their skill to the NHL. Ryan Kennedy and Steven Ellis look back at a few tournament stars of the past that failed to pan out.

Zach Fucale|Aaron Bell/CHL Images

https://youtu.be/Z7gqL6oVIjo

