Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets preview: Revenge time?

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets in embarrassing fashion last season, but have they learned from their mistakes? Matt Larkin and Ryan Kennedy break down the highly anticipated rematch.

Anthony Cirelli and Liam Foudy|Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

https://youtu.be/SnBhbIf2ZLE

