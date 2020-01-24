Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin spoke at All-Star Game media day about becoming a father, Tim Tebow’s influence as an athlete and finishing first in voting for the Rod Langway Award in the PHWA’s mid-season poll.
The Hockey News at the All-Star Game: Jaccob Slavin on fatherhood, Rod Langway Award recognition
Jaccob Slavin|Bruce Bennett/Getty Images