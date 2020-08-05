Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
The Hockey News Daily Playoff Primer: Elimination looming for more teams

With one team down and the fates of 15 others still up in the air, Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy broke down the latest headlines and predict which teams will be able to snap series deadlocks.

Scott Mayfield and Brian Boyle|Andre Ringuette via USA TODAY Sports

https://youtu.be/JGq1a3ZHVYA

