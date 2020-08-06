Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast Video

The Hockey News Daily Playoff Primer: Jets look to survive, others aim for series leads

Only the Winnipeg Jets can get eliminated on Thursday afternoon, but that doesn't mean the action will any less intriguing. Steven Ellis and Matt Larkin break down all the biggest playoff headlines.

Mikael Backlund, Tucker Poolman and Matt Tkachuk|Jeff Vinnick via USA TODAY Sports

Only the Winnipeg Jets can get eliminated on Thursday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the action will any less intriguing. Steven Ellis and Matt Larkin break down all the biggest playoff headlines.

https://youtu.be/VECPOmVY72Y

Steven Ellis

About the Author

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis is the Special Projects Manager for The Hockey News. He spends his free time listening to music you wouldn't like and watches obnoxiously-long motor races.

more from this author

Reader Interactions