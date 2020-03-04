The Minnesota Wild won’t go away, but are they really a playoff team?

Despite trading away Jason Zucker and the firing of coach Bruce Boudreau this season, the Minnesota Wild are in playoff contention late in the going. Can they actually earn a post-season berth?
