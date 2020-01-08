Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE + GIFTS

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast Video

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back with a vengeance

Things were looking dire in Tampa Bay earlier in the season. But an eight-game winning streak has rocketed the Lightning up the standings and they appear to be title contenders once again.

Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos|Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Things were looking dire in Tampa Bay earlier in the season. But an eight-game winning streak has rocketed the Lightning up the standings and they appear to be title contenders once again.

https://youtu.be/bTZq9dPOBXw

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions