What should the Pittsburgh Penguins do with Matt Murray?

Tristan Jarry has outperformed Matt Murray in Pittsburgh this season, and with both goalie set to become RFAs this summer, that makes Murray's next contract an interesting one. Matt Larkin dissects the next steps for both parties.

Matt Murray|Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

https://youtu.be/BiCyvuPpLQ4

