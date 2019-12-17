Ilya Kovalchuk’s future is still unknown, whether it be another shot with a different NHL team or a return to the KHL. But after putting up spectacular numbers with some bad teams in the past, what will Kovalchuk’s NHL legacy be?
What will Ilya Kovalchuk’s NHL legacy be after disappointing stint with Kings?
Ilya Kovalchuk's future is still unknown, whether it be another shot with a different NHL team or a return to the KHL. But after putting up spectacular numbers with some bad teams in the past, what will Kovalchuk's NHL legacy be?Ilya Kovalchuk|Harry How/Getty Images