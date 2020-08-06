Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Which players have impressed the most in the qualification round?

Connor McDavid has been up to his usual shenanigans in the post-season, but there have been other big-name players sharing the spotlight in the early going. Steven Ellis and Matt Larkin break down some of the best players early in the playoffs.

Sebastian Aho

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis

Steven Ellis is the Special Projects Manager for The Hockey News. He spends his free time listening to music you wouldn't like and watches obnoxiously-long motor races.

