Tom Fitzgerald has served as the New Jersey Devils’ interim GM for a few months, but Mike Gillis has reportedly been interviewed for the job. When 2020-21 rolls around, who will – and who should – be in charge?
Who is the right candidate for the New Jersey Devils’ GM job?
