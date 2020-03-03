Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Who is the right candidate for the New Jersey Devils’ GM job?

Tom Fitzgerald has served as the New Jersey Devils' interim GM for a few months, but Mike Gillis has reportedly been interviewed for the job. When 2020-21 rolls around, who will – and who should – be in charge?

https://youtu.be/z1bV2ftZL_c

