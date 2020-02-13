The New York Rangers have to worry about a few top players becoming free agents this summer. With the trade deadline coming up, what the Blueshirts do at the deadline will influence where they spend.
Why the Rangers’ cap situation stands to impact their trade deadline decisions
The New York Rangers have to worry about a few top players becoming free agents this summer. With the trade deadline coming up, what the Blueshirts do at the deadline will influence where they spend.Chris Kreider|Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images