Why the Rangers’ cap situation stands to impact their trade deadline decisions

The New York Rangers have to worry about a few top players becoming free agents this summer. With the trade deadline coming up, what the Blueshirts do at the deadline will influence where they spend.

Chris Kreider|Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

https://youtu.be/j1W-FkU1q1s

