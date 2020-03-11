Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE + GIFTS

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast Video

Wild-Card Roundup: Which teams have the best chance at earning a playoff berth?

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell discussed which teams they think will earn the four wild-card entries between both conferences this year.

Evgeni Dadonov| Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell discussed which teams they think will earn the four wild-card entries between both conferences this year.

https://youtu.be/6cxZntMDTWw

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions