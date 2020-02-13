Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
Will the Tampa Bay Lightning make any big moves at the deadline?

The Tampa Bay Lightning still look like one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, but they can't afford to have a repeat of last year. Will the Lightning make any moves at the deadline this year to shake things up?

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson|Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

https://youtu.be/elOA61_Ne5I

