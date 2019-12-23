Kazakhstan were the darlings in Victoria last year, but will they have what it takes to remain in the top group for another year? Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy break down the challenges the team will face in the Czech Republic.
World Junior Championship Preview: Can Kazakhstan find a way to survive?
