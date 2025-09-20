Mathis Preston, RW/LW, Spokane (WHL)

The craftiness that Preston plays with is matched by his deceptiveness and intensity. When he is at the top of his game, he always manages to be the most impressive player on the ice. Preston is always making excellent decisions with the puck, setting teammates up for grade A chances around the net. He loves to get to the slot himself and create chances for himself as well. The upside is certainly there, but Preston is a 5-foot-10 winger, and that might hold him outside of the first-overall pick conversation.

Challengers To The Throne: Stenberg Leads List Of Players Who Could Challenge McKenna For First Overall At 2026 NHL Draft

With a new NHL season less than a month away, a new draft season begins, and the 2026 draft class is an exciting one. Gavin McKenna has been on the radar of NHL teams and hockey fans for a few years now, torching the WHL and asserting himself as one of the top players for Canada at various events such as the World Junior Championship and the World Under-18s.

