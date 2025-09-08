Adam Lowry, C, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets captain underwent hip surgery following the team’s elimination by the Stars in the second round of the playoffs. Lowry was given a 5-6 month timeline, which means he will be out until the end of October at the very least.

Lowry set a career high in goals last season and was a stellar two-way center. He’s the heartbeat of the Jets, and his absence to start the season will have a greater effect than some may realize. He handles the opponent's top forwards, freeing up Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi to produce offensively. Without Lowry, Arniel may find it a bit challenging to give the trio offensive advantages.

Five Injured Players Who Will Miss Time To Start The 2025-26 NHL Season

After a gruelling 82-game schedule, which in some cases involves an extended playoff run, NHL players are grateful for the time off to allow their bodies to recover from serious or nagging injuries and gear up for the upcoming season.

