The Dallas Stars have played two pre-season games and are already feeling last year's injury woes. It was announced today that Jamie Benn was injured in his first pre-season game Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

Benn is expected to miss approximately four weeks due to a collapsed lung. General Manager, Jim Nill, stated that the injury came from an innocuous hit in the third period, calling it a fluke. The 36 year-old was set to start 17th year in the NHL and with the Stars. He will missing the opening weeks of the 2025-26 season.

Stars Captain to Miss Opening Night with Serious Injury

