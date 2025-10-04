What became abundantly clear in his NCAA debut was that McKenna has the vision and hands to be a menace whenever he's on the ice. His stickhandling is elite, and on several occasions in his first game, he would play keep-away from multiple defenders. And therein lies the trap, because with skilled teammates such as Aiden Fink (NSH) and Charlie Cerrato (CAR), McKenna was luring defenders to himself, then dishing to open shooters for goals or great opportunities. He wants the puck, but he's unselfish when he has it. Funny enough, his own coach liked more than McKenna's offense in Game 1.

'He's A Different Animal': Top 2026 Draft Prospect Gavin McKenna Wins in NCAA Debut

TEMPE, ARIZONA - When you come to Arizona State's Mullett Arena, they warn you to "Fear The Fork." But in his first career NCAA game, top 2026 NHL draft prospect Gavin McKenna brought a dagger with him.

