Stuart Skinner has received a lot of attention with the Edmonton Oilers over the last couple of years. His play has been under a microscope, specifically in the playoffs, where Edmonton made back-to-back Stanley Cup final appearances.

The Oilers goaltender has been inconsistent in between the pipes, especially last season, when he recorded a .896 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average. It was statistically his worst campaign of the three full seasons he’s played in the NHL.

Three NHL Players Who Could Surprise You In 2025-26

As much as the hockey world tries to predict how well a player performs in any given season, NHLers continue to cause double takes with incredible campaigns.

Drop a comment and share your perspective.