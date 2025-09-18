12 U Sports Women's Hockey Players Joining Hockey Canada's 'Creating Coaches Program'

Twelve new student-athletes will join Hockey Canada and U Sports' Creating Coaches Program. The fifth cohort of the program brings U Sports women's hockey players into the coaching world as they serve as assistant coaches for U-13, U-15, and U-18 teams.

“We are very excited to expand the Creating Coaches program to welcome even more incredible student-athletes from across U SPORTS this season, thanks to the generous financial support of the Hockey Canada Foundation,” said Marin Hickox, vice-president of women’s and girls’ hockey for Hockey Canada. “Last season set a record for the most women coaching hockey in Canadian history, and we know that programs like Creating Coaches are critical for continuing to support the recruitment, retention and development of women and girls in hockey leadership roles."

“To each of our new Creating Coaches participants, congratulations on being nominated and selected to join this program. We cannot wait to follow your journeys behind the bench for years to come.”

The participants will receive training, mentorship, education, and an honorarium through the 2025-26 and 2026-27 season.

The new cohort include Grace Beer (Dalhousie University, AUS), Sarah Bestic (University of Waterloo, OUA), Anika Cormier (McGill University, RSEQ), Hayleigh Craig (University of Alberta, CW), Cailey Davis (Toronto Metropolitan University, OUA), Kara den Hoed (Wilfrid Laurier University, OUA), Alexa Giantsopoulos (York University, OUA), Payton Hargreaves (University of New Brunswick, AUS), Kaitlyn McKnight (University of Toronto, OUA), Angélique Proulx (University of Ottawa, OUA), Cassidy Rhodes (University of British Columbia, CW), Jordyn Verbeek (Concordia University, RSEQ).