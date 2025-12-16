Boston Fleet Draft Pick Ilona Markova To Join The University of British Columbia

lona Markova was a history maker as the first ever Russian selected in the PWHL Draft. Now the PWHL Boston pick will be the first ever PWHL draft pick to play University hockey in North America.

The 7th round pick, 37th overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft, Markova played for Agidel Ufa in Russia's ZhHL. Prior to the draft Markova notched a career high 40 points in 42 games this season before stepping up her game in the postseason where she recorded 10 points in seven games.

Last season the 23-year-old came to North America to attend the Boston Fleet's training camp but did not appear in a preseason game and was released. She returned to Russia where she scored 20 points in 21 games.

The former captain of Russia's U-18 team was a Russian All-Star this season, and top three player on Russia at the 2021 World Championships.

"Ilona will be a big addition as UBC pushes for a National Championship, and this is a great opportunity for her to prove herself in North America to PWHL teams,” said Markova's agent, Nick DiLisi of 93 Hockey Services.