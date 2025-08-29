What do Jessie Eldridge, Danielle Serdachny, and Hannah Murphy have in common? They were all team captains for Colgate Women’s Hockey and now they’re joining forces on PWHL Seattle.

Not only were these players captains, but they each had stellar records to accompany that “C” on their sweaters. Eldridge, a forward selected in the Expansion Draft, was captain of the Raiders during the 2018-19 season. During that season she played 38 games and had 30 goals and 24 assists for a total of 54 points.

Serdachny, a forward signed prior to the Expansion Draft, was captain during the 2022-23 season and the 2023-24 season. During her penultimate year she played 40 games and had 25 goals and 46 assists for a total of 71 points. In her final year with the team, she played 40 games and had 22 goals and 39 assists for a total of 61 points.

Goaltender Murphy, 15th overall pick in the 2025 Entry Draft, was captain during the 2024-25 season where she played 34 games. Her goals against average during her captaincy was 1.86, and her save percentage was .939. She had three shutouts, and her record was 26 wins and eight losses.

The leap from collegiate hockey to professional hockey is a large one from the speed and physicality to the travel and training intensity. However, two of these three have already made waves in the PWHL and one is newly drafted and signed ready to make her mark.

In her first two seasons in the PWHL, with the Sirens, Eldridge played 54 games, had 16 goals, and 22 assists. In her first season with the PWHL, on the Charge, Serdachny played 30 regular season games and 8 playoff games. During those she had 2 goals and 8 assists.

It’s Murphy who is ready for her first season between the pipes on the professional stage for the first time. She’s the Raider’s all-time leader with 73 wins and 18 shutouts. How will that translate to the pros? It’s an exciting thought as she joins her fellow former captains on this new Seattle team.

The level of leadership is strong in Seattle and it’s going to be compelling to see how this team comes together.