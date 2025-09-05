Delaware "Ready For This Moment" As NCAA Women's Hockey's 45th Program

As excited as the Delaware Blue Hens women's hockey team is to step foot on the ice as the 45th members of NCAA Division 1 hockey, the Atlantic Hockey America conference is also thrilled to be adding a new program and expanding their competition.

"We're finally welcoming, officially, the University of Delaware, the Blue Hens to Atlantic Hockey as they approach dropping their first puck," said Michelle Morgan, Atlantic Hockey America's commissioner.

"Really excited for coach (Allison) Coomey and the work she and her staff have put in over the past few months to be ready to get us to this point and to be able to officially join Atlantic Hockey and drop the puck."

New head coach Allison Coomey and the Delaware Blue Hens women's team hit the ice together recently beginning practices and work to form their roster. With 17 rookies set to make their NCAA debut it's truly a brand new team, which brings excitement and uncertainty.

"Imagine having a year and a half to put a team together and then get on the ice with everyone for the first time, no one knows each other, everyone's, like, trying to figure each other out," Coomey said.

To attempt to get a head start on their team bonding Delaware's women's team held several Zoom calls, where Coomey said her team had important conversations and got to know each other prior to arriving on campus where classes and practices would quickly take over.

While Coomey admits they still need time to get ready for puck drop, that day is rapidly approaching as the Blue Hens are slated to open their inaugural season with a non-conference series against Long Island University on September 26.

When their conference play begins on October 10, it will be against the reigning back-to-back AHA champions, Penn State. After more than a year of preparations on and off the ice, it's nearly time for the Delaware Blue Hens women's hockey team to make program history with puck drop.

"We can't say enough about how excited we are to join the AHA as a new member to compete against all these great teams," said Coomey. "Our athletic department has done a great job of getting us ready for this moment."