ECAC To Host 2025-26 Conference Championships In Lake Placid

The 2025-26 ECAC women's hockey championships have found a new historic home for the future heading to Lake Placid, New York.

The top four teams in the ECAC will travel to Lake Placid to compete on March 6-7, 2026 at the Herb Brooks Arena at Lake Placid's Olympic Center.

“Lake Placid is a special place in the hockey community, and we are thrilled to bring the ECAC Hockey Women’s Championship to this historic venue,” said ECAC Hockey Commissioner Doug Christiansen. “This move will provide an unforgettable championship atmosphere for our student-athletes and fans, while building on the league’s tradition of excellence.”

The site of the 1980 Olympic hockey tournament, including the famed "Miracle on Ice," Lake Placid has a rich hockey history. Each summer, Lake Placid hosts USA Hockey's national festival bringing together the top U-18, collegiate, and senior national team candidates in America.

“We’re excited to partner with ECAC Hockey and welcome its women’s championship to Lake Placid, the home of ECAC Hockey,” said Chadd Cassidy, Vice President of Legacy Venue Operations for the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA).

“Herb Brooks Arena is the most iconic rink in the world and we look forward to creating a memorable experience for players, coaches, and fans.”

The winner of the ECAC tournament will receive an automatic bid to the national championships. Cornell beat Colgate last season to earn the automatic bid. Colgate was the ECAC champion in four consecutive seasons prior to falling to Cornell last year.