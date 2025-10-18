Edwards Will Miss Time With Knee Injury, But Not The Olympics

Laila Edwards' knee injury during Wisconsin's series against Minnesota-Duluth was concerning for the player, the Wisconsin Badgers, and Team USA.

Spotted on crutches the next day, Edwards was evaluated this week to look at the severity of her injury.

The outcome for the 6-foot-1 forward turned defender is that she'll be out for at least a month.

Edwards will be ruled out for the November Rivalry Series dates for Team USA, but should be back and available for the December finale of the shortened 2025 series.

Looking at Wisconsin's schedule, Edwards could be ready to return in time for the SMASHVILLE Women's Hockey Collegiate Showcase the final weekend of November, or perhaps in time for their first series of the season against Ohio State on December 5-6 in Columbus, Ohio.

Through five games this season Edwards scored six points from Wisconsin's blueline and was already named the WCHA Defender of the Week once in the first month of the season.

Last year Edwards was named a First Team All-American, to the All-Tournament team as Wisconsin captured a national championship, and won gold as a member of Team USA at the 2025 World Championships. In 2024, Edwards led the World Championship in goals and was named a Tournament All-Star, and the Tournament MVP.

Prior to the season Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson and other WCHA coaches of power programs like Minnesota and Ohio State addressed the unknowns and challenges ahead this season for teams who will lose their star players at key moments, including in February as NCAA programs enter playoffs, for the 2026 Olympics.

Edwards has become a crucial component of USA's national program, and is one of the top players in NCAA hockey.