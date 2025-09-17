Fit, Physical, and Fast: Ohio State Enters NCAA Season More Prepared Than Ever

Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall says she expects her team to again be fit, phsyical and relentless, and fast. It's what she calls Ohio State's "three pillars." What Muzerall saw when her players arrived on campus this summer, however, was that the Buckeyes had taken that assignment to heart, particularly after the way their season ended in a heartbreaking come from behind loss to Wisconsin with only 18.9 seconds remaining in the national title game.

Where do those fitness numbers sit through early practices and training at Ohio State?

"Our numbers are the best they've ever been and the best with the incoming freshman that I've seen since I've been here, so I'm excited for the young kids that are coming in," said Muzerall.

Muzerall called her incoming rookies the "strongest freshman class in the country," and it's not a stretch. Among the players coming in are Swedish national team standouts Hilda Svensson and Jenna Raunio who will both make their Olympic debut for Sweden this year barring injury, Finnish Olympian and national team stalwart Sanni Vanhanen, and North American prospects including American and Canadian U-18 national team members like Maxime Cimeroni and Macy Rasmussen.

When it comes down to why her team is so prepared, some of it is simply the calibre of players in what Muzerall calls a "special group of girls." But hanging over the program is a stunning loss in the national championship game last season to Wisconsin.

Up 3-2 with only 18.9 seconds remaining, Ohio State gave up a penalty shot which Wisconsin's Kirsten Simms scored on to tie the game, followed by Simms striking again only 2:49 into overtime to give Wisconsin the win, and send a heartbroken Ohio State roster home empty handed.

"18.9 seconds..." said Muzerall. "There's a vendetta for that, the girls took that to heart and came in really strong for the season."