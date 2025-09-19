Hannah Clark Poised to Shine for Minnesota in Sophomore Year

Few goalies make the jump to the NCAA and immediately change the game, but Hannah Clark did just that with the University of Minnesota, and there's nothing stopping her from raising the bar again, making her a player to watch this season.

The thing about Clark is that she doesn't just stop pucks. She's athletic, strong on her angles, and always reading the play. She challenges shooters and makes the tough saves look routine. Her teammates play with confidence in front of her, knowing she can handle whatever comes their way, from a flurry of shots to high-pressure moments late in the game.

Clark honed her skills with the Etobicoke Dolphins of the Ontario Women's Hockey League, posting a 34-11-4 record, along with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage over three regular seasons, elevating her play even higher come playoff time. That strong play earned her calls to represent Canada on the international stage. She won gold at the 2023 U-18 Women's World Championships, and gold at the 2023 U-18 Nationals, where she was named Goalie of the Tournament. In 2024, she added bronze at the U-18 Women's World Championships, and skated for Canada in the Collegiate Series against the United States earlier this year, proving she continues to be recognized as one of the country's top young goaltenders.

Her freshman year with the Gophers was more proof that she belongs at this level. Clark set program records for wins (25) and starts (36) by a first-year goalie, recorded the fourth-most saves in a season (814), helped Minnesota reach the Frozen Four, and even notched her first career point. She also earned a spot on the HCA National Women's Goalie of the Year Watchlist.

Now entering her sophomore season, Clark is more than just a promising young goalie. She brings experience and a style built for high-pressure moments. She's proven she can perform on big stages and has the potential to be a difference-maker for the Gophers again this season. That makes her one of the NCAA's players to watch this season.

To learn more about Hannah Clark and her hockey journey, check out my interview with her on the Rinkside Rundown podcast below.