It Feels Like Home Swede Home At Ohio State

It didn't take long for a trio of Swedish stars to make an impact at Ohio State this week. For rookie Hilda Svensson, her first series in the NCAA culminated in WCHA Rookie of the Week honors. Along with Jenna Raunio, another Swedish national team member and rookie at Ohio State, they joined Mira Jungåker making a dynamic trio in Columbus.

Svensson assisted on Ohio State's first goal of the season, which was scored by Swedish national team and Buckeyes teammate Mira Jungåker. Less than a minute later, Svensson recorded her second assist of the game picking up a helper on Joy Dunne's power play tally. This time, Swedish national team member and fellow Buckeyes rookie Jenna Raunio also assisted on the play. Jungåker later scored her second of the game with Raunio picking up her second assist.

In the end, Ohio State beat Colgate 5-3 in their season opener. In the second game of their series against Colgate, Svensson scored her first and second career NCAA goals in a 9-4 Ohio State win. Her first of the game came just past the midway point of the opening frame on the powerplay with Jungåker assisting. She'd add another in the second period, and fellow Swede Jenna Raunio also had an assist on the game picking up a helper on a goal by Jocelyn Amos. Since then, Ohio State's Swedish contingent have not let up.

The Swedish trio of Svensson, Jungåker, and Raunio will play a significant role for Sweden at the 2026 Olympics and World Championships. Ohio State is also benefitting from their experience and talent early on, and will count on Svensson, Jungåker, and Raunio as the Buckeyes push to reclaim their national crown.

Jungåker, and Raunio have formed a physical pairing on Ohio State's blueline. Jungåker, in her second season with the Buckeyes, is already one of the most imposing blueliners in the nation, and she's been a regular cornerstone of the Buckeyes' power play.

It's been home Swede home in Columbus for Ohio State's Swedish trio, and they will only get better over the coming years.